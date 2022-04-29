Samoa Covid cases increase

There were no deaths reported in the period between 24 April and 26 April 2022.

One new positive border case was confirmed in the same period.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 19 patients currently in managed isolation and one in ICU at Moto’otua Hospital.

The public has been reminded to remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distance in public places, and ensure personal hygiene at all times.

Those who are feeling unwell are strongly advised to stay home and isolate to keep your families and loved ones safe.

The public is also urged to visit the nearest vaccination site if you have not completed your doses, or to do a booster dose.