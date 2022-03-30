Samoa Covid infections increase in 35 to 55 age group

The latest report released Tuesday by the Government said data shows that the prevalence of Covid-19 infection is significantly higher among those aged from 15 to 35

There were 129 new confirmed community cases recorded as at 2pm Tuesday, 29 March 2022.

The number of community cases recorded since 17 March 2022 currently stands at 1,493 of which 1,330 are active community cases.

Upolu accounts for 97 percent of total confirmed community cases with the remaining three percent in Savaii.

There are no community cases recorded for the islands of Manono and Apolima Tai.

Of the community cases approximately, 56 percent are females and 44 percent are males.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 18,010 RATs have been administered to date since the first case was detected.

Photo file