Samoa Covid infections start to rise

Since the first community case was confirmed on Thursday, 95 new cases were confirmed as of 2pm yesterday Saturday).

Of the total number of active cases, 110 are in Upolu.

Of the 11 active cases, 22 are symptomatic and are in the isolation ward at Tupua Tamasese Meaole (TTM) Hospital at Motootua.

The remaining 89 are asymptomatic cases and they are in isolation sites.

A Government statement said there are no active cases recorded for the islands of Manono and Apolima as of time of report.

The public is reminded to comply with health requirements such as wearing masks, showing vaccination cards, and limiting exposure by staying home.

Photo source Ministry of Health Caption: Screening and testing for Covid-19