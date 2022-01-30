Samoa Covid positive cases remain at 27

The ministry said subsequently, all the 301 people including plus passengers, front-liners and the 27 in controlled isolation remain asymptomatic without any symptoms.

All front-liners in quarantines’ 3rd round of Covid-19 tests have returned negative.

Negative results were also confirmed for the rest of passengers.

The ministry said there is currently no evidence of community transmission.

Samoa is now under Alert Level 2 with a new level of restriction.

Work and businesses have re-opened.

Public gatherings are capped at 30 people and only cargo flights are allowed in and out of Samoa.

Photo file Caption: Apia, Samoa