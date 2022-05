The deceased are a 36 year old man and a 94-year-old woman.

Both had no known comorbidities and were unvaccinated.

According to the Ministry, no further details are being release out of respect for the grieving families.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed 267 new community cases and six cases in managed isolation at the Moto’otua Hospital.

All the cases were recorded between 2pm 4 May and 2pm 6 May, 2022.