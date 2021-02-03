Samoa Customs officer arrested in major drug bust

The suspect was apprehended after Customs and Police officers searched the consignment yesterday, (Tuesday).

Police said the joint effort with Customs to disrupt the infiltration of Samoa’s borders with drugs has resulted in the arrest.

Preliminary tests confirm the discovered items to be methamphetamine.

Samples have been referred by Police to the Scientific Research Office of Samoa for further evaluation.

The street value of the seized drugs is believed to be approximately SAT$500,000 tala.

Investigations are continuing to determine whether the suspect and/or others is connected with the methamphetamine and cannabis discovered at the border in December 2020.

The Customs officer will appear in Court at a later date.

Police said the actions of this individual does not reflect the hard work implemented everyday by members of all Border Security agencies in detecting and preventing of these illegal substances from entering our country and consequently into our communities.

Photo supplied