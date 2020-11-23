Samoa to develop first disability-focused social protection programme

During the initial planning of the Joint Programme in June, the Disability Reference Group (DRG) was established through the election of representatives of the disability community by disability service providers and stakeholders.

The DRG is chaired by Mata’afa Fa’atino Utumapu, who is currently the General Manager of Nuanua O Le Alofa (NOLA), the National Advocacy Organisation for Persons with Disabilities in Samoa.

“The formulation of the disability reference group to serve as the advisory body for the implementation of the Pilot Project is a huge step in the right direction. It really shows a strong commitment to remain true to the concept of nothing about persons with disabilities without their full and active participation and inclusion. As the group consists of persons with diverse disabilities, gender, age and geographic location, the reference group does its best to represent the diversity of the disability community,” Mata’afa said.

The DRG was tasked with the responsibility of advocating inclusivity within the Joint Programme and is comprised solely of persons with diverse disabilities.

The aim of the Pilot Project is to propose a design of a Social Security Benefit in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities that will be financially sustainable in the long-term by the Government.

In partnership with the Governments of Samoa, Tokelau, Niue and Cook Islands, the United Nations Country Team initiated the Joint Programme on Social Protection in early 2020. 5 UN agencies including UNESCO, UNDP, ILO, ESCAP and UNICEF will work with stakeholders across the 4 PICTS from government, civil society and private sector to implement the activities of the Joint Programme on Social Protection.

The Joint SDG fund, supported by UN Member States, international organisations, the private sector and individual philanthropists, has allocated approximately $3 million USD to the Joint Programme on Social Protection across the 4 PICTS.