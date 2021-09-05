Samoa develops its own COVID-19 contact tracing app

The Samoa Travel Tracer app is a vital component of the Samoa Travel-Ready toolkit according to Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa.

The app was developed by SkyEye and the Samoa Information Technology Association.

Samoa Travel Tracer app is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Health and Samoa Tourism Authority.

According to PM Fiame, the Samoa Travel-Ready Toolkit is a robust framework consisting of core areas that must be developed to support the case to restart international travel when it is absolutely safe to do so.

Speaking at the launch of the app, she said additional components of the toolkit include vaccination, Tourism Business Operator Training and Maintenance, and Sales and marketing initiatives.

Samoa’s international borders have remained closed except for repatriation and cargo flights and due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiame said the Samoa Travel Tracer is based on the privacy-preserving BlueTrace protocol developed in Singapore.

The App uses Bluetooth to trace close contact between users.

“Data collected will be anonymous and encrypted and used solely by the Ministry of Health for contact tracing purposes to help keep our community safe. Samoa Travel Tracer will collect only your mobile number. Your name and address are not required for registration, nor will they be collected. The App also does not collect or store information about your location. “

“As an App user, only you can give consent to the Ministry of Health to access your close-contact information and only after you grant your consent will Health officials be able to access information collected by the App on your phone,” Fiame said.

Samoa Travel Tracer is available on the Google Play and App Stores and the community is being encouraged to download the App and help ensure Samoa is well placed to respond to any spread of COVID-19.

Photo Samoa Travel Authority/Facebook