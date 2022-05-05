Samoa doctors declare 'miracle' as toddler survives Covid, severe pneumonia

Head paediatrician Papalii Kamu Tito said the girl has been taken home after being in an induced coma for five days.

The toddler was fighting for her life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for over a week. Papalii and his team were not sure she would make it.

"She had Covid-19 and so that did not help with her condition as she suffered from severe pneumonia, we had to put her in a coma to allow her body to heal. She was in a critical condition. It is a miracle she is alive," said Papali'i.

Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs, causing cough, fever, chills, and difficulty breathing. A variety of organisms, including bacteria, viruses and fungi, can cause the disease.

Papali'i acknowledged the assistance of New Zealand paediatric specialist, Fiona Miles, for coming to Samoa's aid and offering treatment suggestions.

"I want to thank Dr Miles, her input assisted in the treatment of the baby. Aside from the treatment, we prayed for her to survive and God answered our prayers through medicinal expertise," said Papalii.

