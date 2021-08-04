 

Samoa drug suspects to appear in court on 16 August

BY: Loop Pacific
13:24, August 4, 2021
Nine suspects charged with possession of illegal drugs will appear in court on 16 August according to Samoa’s Deputy Police Commissioner, Papali’i Monalisa Tiai – Keti.

“Two of the suspects have been released on bail whilst seven remain in custody. They are scheduled for court mention on the 16th August 2021,” said Papali’I in a report in Savali newspaper.

The charges for the alleged possession of illegal drugs follow Police raids at four locations at Lalovaea and Vaitele - Fou last week.

Law enforcers seized 3.3 Grams of marijuana, $23,300 cash as well as cell phones, laptops, jewelry, hard drive and other electronic devices from the raids.

According to police, a domestic dispute complaint had prompted the beginning of a Police investigation which led to the raids.

 

