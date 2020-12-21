Samoa eases Covid-19 State of Emergency restrictions for festive period

The changes are temporary and will be reviewed after the festive season on 4 January.

The amendments were signed into law by the Head of State le ao Mamalu ole Malo Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II following consultation with Cabinet.

Supermarkets are now allowed to open from 6am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 3pm to 10pm on Sunday.

Hotels and restaurants are permitted to open for service from 6am to 11pm Monday to Saturday.

On Sunday, they can open at 12pm in the afternoon until 10pm for takeaways only.

Pharmacies may open from 3pm to 10pm on Sunday.

Night Clubs are permitted to operate from 6am to 11pm from Monday to Saturday.

The other change sees petrol stations opening for business from 3pm to 10pm on Sunday.

Markets at Fugalei, Vaitele, Salelologa, Afega and Taufusi will be open to the public from 6am to 7pm in the evening from Monday to Saturday.

Bingo games to open from 6am to 11pm Monday to Saturday.

The number of people in public gatherings is now open, with cautionary note for organisers to ensure the safety of all.

The Sunday Toanai is open for any organisation to be held on Sundays.

The amendment also permits sailings between Upolu and Savaii from from 3pm on Sunday afternoon, however, only for carting freight and goods, and only if needed.