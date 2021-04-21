Samoa election: Independent MP sides with new FAST party

The Samoa Observer reports the decision comes hours after the paper revealed that as part of his negotiations with both parties, Tuala had asked HRPP leader Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi to stand down, as a condition of the party securing his vote.

Tuala's announcement, and creation of an additional parliamentary seat last night leaves Parliament in a 26-26 deadlock.

Parties are only given 45 days after election day to form a government.

The villages of Mauga, Patamea, Samalaeulu and Saleaula gathered at Samalaeulu and hosted an ava ceremony for Tuala.

The decision was met with loud applause and cheers from the constituents gathered.

The constituency will formally present Tuala to FAST on Friday this week.