Samoa to end Covid state of emergency ahead of reopening

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said Samoa's "journey with Covid-19 has been a long two years" and like all countries, Samoa has seen and felt the ravages of the virus across all sectors of the economy.

Fiame said Samoa's "norms" have changed including wearing masks, social distancing, and adapting to periodic nationwide lockdowns to minimise the rapid spread of the virus.

She said closing international borders has impacted everyone and the national efforts to drive Covid vaccinations, led by the Ministry of Health and well supported by the people, is highly commendable.

Fiame also announced the most recent figures show 93.6 percent of people 18 and over in Samoa have been fully vaccinated, 92.4 percent for 12 to 17 years old, and 91.4 percent for the 5 to 11 years old group.

She said the figures reflect the status of "collective cooperation and Samoa's readiness to move forward with confidence".

Fiame thanked the country for their support in the fight against Covid-19 and the assistance of all development partners in the international community.

Photo Govt of Samoa media Caption: Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa announces the lifting of Covid-19 state of emergency