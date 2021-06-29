Samoa Energy Sector releases new logo

National Energy Coordination Committee Secretary, Leasiosiofa’asisina Oscar Malielegaoi explained the features of the logo.

“The sun illustrates the main source of energy and the house depicts solar roofing and energy efficient housing.”

“The chimney of the house is a wind turbine, the road depicts energy efficient transportation and the plug represents all electrical appliances connected to the natural source – the sun.”

“The drop of water is seen on the tip of the leaf and depicts hydro power.”

“The green leaf illustrates the environment,” he said.

The theme of the meeting was “Energy Conservation – a country-wide motivation”, aimed at bringing together key stakeholders and development partners.

The event was held to raise public awareness on the roles and responsibilities, and mandates of the different agencies operating under the Energy Management Act 2020.