Samoa to expect rainy weather

The Samoa Meteorology Division forecast the poor outlook on Sunday.

According to the forecast for Sunday and Monday, a trough of low pressure lies to the Northeast of the group while a southeast and variable winds affects the islands.

“A strong south-westerly wind is directing upper-level moisture over the islands,” read the statement.

“Light and variable winds with surface heating would develop some convective developments over highlands in the afternoon and would be the main source of showery activities for the now cast period.

Furthermore, a forecast for Tuesday through to Saturday, revealed that the Tropical disturbance TD03F which intensified to a depression on Saturday lingers near to the southwest of the Fiji group and the system may likely be upgraded into a Tropical Cyclone by Monday.