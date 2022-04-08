Samoa extends Covid-19 State of Emergency

The extension of the order was issued today by Head of State Tuimalealiʻifano Vaʻaletoʻa Sualauvi II following consultation with Cabinet.

The proclamation notes that a grave emergency exists and the security and economic life of Samoa is threatened by a catastrophe.

In the last situation report issued by the Ministry of Health, there were 263 new community cases in the 24-hours to 2pm Thursday.

There are 1712 active cases and nine cases are currently in managed isolation at the Moto’otua National Hospital.

The total number of community cases recorded since 17 March 2022 is 3,260.

