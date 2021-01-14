Samoa extends Covid-19 State of Emergency to 14 February

Savali Newspaper reports Cabinet’s recommendation to the Head of State was approved at a special Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Interim NEOC Chairman Agafili Tomaimanō Shem Leo told a press conference yesterday (Wednesday) that the two contributing factors, which prompted the extension include the accelerating numbers in Covid-19 cases of the new variant spreading overseas, in countries such as the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Cabinet also took note that more Samoans will be returning home on repatriation flights approved for the first three months of the year.

And this is coupled by the mandate for container vessels bringing in imports needed by the country, under strict regulations during the same period, Agafili explained.

To ensure that the COVID19 virus is detained at bay, Director General of Health Leausa Dr. Take Naseri said that the port security measures have been tightened with contact between crew members from incoming vessels and local support personnel from health to port authority and stevedoring minimized.

And for every vessel authorized to dock and off-load its import cargo, all the required safety procedures are enforced.

As for the virus variant spreading overseas, Leausa reiterated that the stop order issued by the Ministry of Health since October to prohibit all visitors and citizenship from the United Kingdom and Africa including people transiting through the two countries is still in force.

Returning Samoan citizens are also not exempted from the ban, he told reporters.

Photo Savali Newspaper caption: Interim NEOC Chairman Agafili Tomaimanō Shem Leo (left) and Director General of Health Leausa Dr. Take Naseri (right) at the press conference