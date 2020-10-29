Samoa extends COVID-19 State of Emergency

The Head of State, le Afioga i le Ao Mamalu ole Malo, His Highness Tuimalealiifano Va'aletoa Sualauvi II signed into law the extension this week.

Samoa has been COVID-19 free since March when the State of Emergency Orders came into effect in response to the global pandemic.

The government has approved the first repatriation flight for citizens stranded in Europe and the US.

Five flights have been approved from Los Angeles, beginning in October.

Meanwhile, more than 1300 Samoans have registered for five repatriation flights scheduled to journey from New Zealand in the coming weeks.

