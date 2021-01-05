Samoa extends Covid-19 State of Emergency

The extension was approved yesterday (Monday) by the Head of the State, le Ao Mamalu ole Malo, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Va'aleto'a Sualauvi II based on the recommendation by Cabinet.

The State of Emergency Orders have been extended several times since they came into effect in March.

Samoa has reported two imported Covid-19 positive cases to date.

Both cases have since been discharged after final health tests results came out negative.

Health tests had discovered positive and negative results for a 23-year-old returned sailor and a 73-year-old father.

Samoa has now announced that it is tightening entry requirements since the discovery of the new Covid-19 strain.

Travellers transiting through 13 countries, including Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Canada are now banned from entering the country.

Last week, Samoa banned all travellers from Britain and South Africa because of the emergence of the new strain.

Restrictions are also in force for recovered Covid-19 travellers who have to defer travel for six months after their infection.

To be able to travel, they must pass three tests seven days apart and take another Covid-19 test five days before their departure.

According to the Ministry of Health, pre-departure testing rules also apply to flight and sea crews.

Photo file