Samoa extends Covid-19 State of Emergency Orders

The amendment was signed into law by the Head of State le ao Mamalu ole Malo Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi following consultations with Cabinet.

The Order commenced 15 February 2021 until 14 March 2021.

The amendment is yet another one made to the existing Order made in March 2020 when Covid-19 was declared a pandemic by World Health Organisation.

Samoa currently has a Covid-19 border case.

A 16-year-old boy tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving on a repatriation flight last Friday.

He has been isolated at the hospital.

The boy’s mother was also tested and she has not returned a positive test yet.

