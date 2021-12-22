Samoa extends SOE

The prime minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said cabinet approved changes to allow for some recreational activities.

All small shops and supermarkets can now be open from 6am and hotel bars and restaurants will be allowed to open from 12noon

Fiame says the cabinet has also approved the annual week of fasting and prayers, starting 2 January, under the auspices of the National Council of Churches.

The Samoa Tourism Authority has been granted permission to have the annual New Year's fireworks display which this year has been relocated to Mt Vaea.