Samoa extends State of Emergency to 26 October

Samoa was the first Pacific nation to respond to the global pandemic by closing its borders in March.

The nation’s current state of emergency orders still have international borders closed, with restrictions to opening hours for business including 7pm closure of shops and 10pm closure of bars and restaurants.

Sunday trading is prohibited with certain exceptions such as 3pm-7pm opening for shops and pharmacies.

Shipping lines and cargo vessels continue to bring in supplies and imported goods, under strict quarantine measures.

Samoa remains coronavirus-free.