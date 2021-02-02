Samoa facing alcohol abuse pandemic - judge

The Samoa Observer reports Justice Vui Clarence Nelson as saying only a few village councils are working to contain the problem.

The judge said the pandemic Samoa was already confronted with is the one involving alcohol, which is an underlying factor in the majority of cases coming before the courts.

Justice Vui made his comments while sentencing a man (Tomi Sani) of Sataoa for attacking a young man by swinging a machete at his head while under the influence of alcohol.

The judge pointed some blame at the Village Council of Sataoa for allowing drunken men to walk around the community causing trouble at 11 o'clock at night

The 51-year-old defendant was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for charges of causing grievous bodily harm and being armed with a dangerous weapon.

Justice Vui noted the victim was a 25-year-old from the same village, and that the incident happened in November 2020.

The judge however acknowledged a recent move by the government to pass the Alcohol Control Act 2020.

The Act's objectives include regulating the sale and supply of alcohol; reducing demand for its consumption; minimising its harmful social effects; and explicitly outlining the responsibilities of parents, village councils and churches in enforcing the law.

Justice Vui told the court that too many village councils were failing in their duties to regulate the consumption of alcohol and to minimise its harmful effects.

Photo file