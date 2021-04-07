Samoa Farmers Association conduct training for farmers with University Of The South Pacific

“We’ve identified at least 20 existing yam farmers to work with and plant at least 50 mounds of newly established yam,” says President, Afamasaga Toleafoa.

“We’re working with the School of Agriculture and Food Technology of the University of the South Pacific to conduct the necessary training on pruning management and planting, spacing and soil nutrient application.”

Afamasaga Toleafoa said:“Our members are privileged to be working with the future of the agriculture sector in the region and learning from each other.”

The training was conducted by Professor Siaka Diarra and Resource Personnel – Senior Crops Lecturer, Afioga Amosa.

The technical training was funded by the Farmers’ Organizations for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FO4ACP) Programme, a joint partnership between the European Union, Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) and Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON).

Photo source Pacific Farmers