Samoa Farmers Association lead ornamental programme

Close to thirty youths and women have been identified to work with the Tama’ita’i o le Eleele Group led by trainers, Lemalu Amy Chan Mow and Leaupepe Lasa Aiono at the Atele Horticultural Center.

“The training covers the management of white ginger, torch, ground orchards, heliconia’s and asters,” said Leaupepe Lasa Aiono.

“Prior to the training, we’ve had the land cleared and the boundaries have been identified and confirmed by Samoa Tourism Authority.”

Leaupepe Lasa Aiono said: “Our monitoring and maintenance work will continue for at least once a month for four months, and we’re looking forward to the results of this project.”

The activity is co- funded by the Farmers’ Organizations for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FO4ACP) Programme, a joint partnership between the European Union, Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) and Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON).