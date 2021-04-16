Samoa final election outcome could be known tonight

There's been a week-long wait following a cliff-hanger interim result that has the two main parties neck-and-neck.

Both newcomer, the FAST Party, and the HRPP, which has held the reins of power for nearly 40 years, have 25 seats each, with one going to an independent.

Faimalomatumua said only the recount of the constituencies in Savaii has to be done today before results are handed to the Head of State.

He said, so far, the recount has meant changes to the numbers of votes won or lost but not the results.

"When we factored in the special votes and some votes that were declared informal we determined to be formal and so just a change in numbers but not the results," he said.

Meanwhile, RNZ Pacific correspondent in Samoa, Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia, said two constituencies, the winner and the second candidate are very close, the constituency of Salelega 1, FAST is winning in that constituency only by 27 votes.

"So we are waiting for the final count with the special vote to find out that lead still remains with the FAST party," he said.

Photo Savali Newspaper