Samoa Finance Minister announces new fuel prices for January

Petrol has increased by 0.5 sene per litre from $3.34 to $3.35.

Diesel has decreased by 19.9 sene per litre from $4.16 to $3.96.

The price of kerosene has also decreased by 8.5 sene per litre from $3.57 to $3.49.

The change in prices that are in effect for January were announced by the Minister of Finance Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio’o.

The Government said global prices for diesel and kerosene declined while petrol prices increased marginally in November, the base month for setting the country’s January retail prices.