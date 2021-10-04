Samoa Fire service warns against burning rubbish

Temperatures are high and the country is facing drought conditions that are ideal for fires.

TV1Samoa reports Tanuvasa Petone Mauga was speaking after firefighters dealt with a bush fire which threatened facilities at the Faleolo International Airport on Wednesday.

He said they are investigating how the bush fire started.

Strong winds fanned the fire which spread quickly making it hard to put it out.

The airport fire service helped contain it before general fire crews arrived.