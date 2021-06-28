Samoa Fire Services urges public to stop burning recyclable items

The Authority reported a burning plastic smell across Motootua, Malifa and Lelata on last week’s Monday evening.

The fire was caused by a fire burning tyres and computer equipment, a dangerous waste disposal practice that the fire authorities say must stop.

F.E.S.A has advised the public within the Apia area from Motootua, Malifa, Aai o Niue, Tauese and the town area to bear with the smoke and smell while they try to extinguish a rubbish fire.

Burning plastics, old refrigeration equipment, electrical wiring and other waste material were the source of the unfortunate smog and odour.