Samoa is first Pacific country to receive Commonwealth Games Queen’s relay baton

The baton rally is the Commonwealth Games' answer to the Olympic torch relay and makes its way around countries within the Commonwealth of Nations before reaching Birmingham where the Games will be held.

The baton contains a personal message which was recently signed personally by Queen Elizabeth II.

The relay begins at Buckingham Palace before undertaking a global journey with the baton passed from runner to runner.

The final relay runner hands the baton back to the Queen who will read the message aloud to officially open the Games

The baton will arrive in Samoa on 16 February and will be in the nation for three days until it leaves for Tonga.