Samoa Fisheries forecasts palolo rising

The Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry, the palolo rising coincides with the palolo’s spawning moon phase.

According to the tide predictions, the low tides are at 0520hrs-0729hrs in October with high tides at midnights and early mornings.

These conditions are suitable for palolo spawning and rising.

This year, the palolo rising is expected to emerge in October but weaker or little traces in November.

“However, it is always best to be at the site to witness these changes, like the Samoan saying, “ E lelei lava le mao i mea lelei”. So get your gears ready and head down to your preferred sites,” the ministry said.

The sites include Tuialamu (Lalomanu), Falealili, Matautu Lefaga, Salamumu, Falelatai in Upolu, and Safotu, Fagasa, Asau, Sataua, Papa, Puleia, Satupaitea in Savaii.

Other sites that are not stated in the list can be accessed using boats and are known to the local communities.

Palolo is a highly valued delicacy to the Samoans and has been traditionally fished for many years.

Palolo is the edible segment of the polychaete worm, Eunice viridis, which is nocturnal and hides in crevices of shallow coral reefs in the south central Pacific.

However, it does not come easy as it only spawns once or twice a year, usually 7 days after the full moon in October and November.

The timing of their spawning is largely based on this specific moon phase and its associated low tides before dawn, although other factors such as weather conditions and seawater temperature may be involved.

As a result, Samoans eagerly await their spawning night (s) to scoop up large quantities of palolo with their hand made nets or scoops.

Photo supplied Caption: Location of common areas (red circles) where palolo is harvested in Samoa