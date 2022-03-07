Samoa front-line workers in isolation after Covid-19 scare

Samoa was the last place they docked, on 1 March.

This was announced by the Prime Minister in an interview with Government owned newspaper Savali over the weekend.

She said the American Samoa Government relayed this information to Samoa, after the crew members arrived in the US territory and had tested positive.

The Prime Minister explained that crew members from cargo vessels normally do not interact with front-liners, except for health workers.

However, as part of precautionary measures, the Government has opted to isolate them for two weeks, to eliminate any chance of the community transmission to protect the people of Samoa.

As of yesterday American Samoa's community transmitted Covid-19 cases has increased significantly to 229 with three reported hospitalisations related to Covid-19.

Those who have tested positive are served with a Home Isolation Directive for 14 days.

Anyone with Covid-19 must stay away from other people, this may include others in their home.

About 80.6 % of the total population is fully vaccinated.

Photo file Caption: Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa