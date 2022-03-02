Samoa fuel prices increase for March 2022

As of yesterday (March 1) the price of petrol increased by 17.91 sene per litre from $2.93 to $3.11.

Consumers are now paying $3.07 for a litre of diesel which has increased by 22.42 sene a litre.

Kerosene now costs $2.66 a litre, an increase of 20.67 sene a litre.

A statement said the wholesale prices for March 2022 are based on January MOPS International Product prices which increased by US$10-12/bbl.

It also said that the demand for petroleum products is growing faster than production especially from OPEC countries which include Russia as the world transitions away from the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Russian military build-up on the Ukraine border raises concerns about the stability of the supply chain which in turn is reflected in higher prices as buyers lock in future supplies,” the statement said.