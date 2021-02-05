Samoa Government CEOs take oath of office

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi reminded the CEOs to remain truthful to their calling, as any calling is divinely predestined.

Tuilaepa said the role of the CEOs is to strengthen the whole of government approach in their regulatory and service delivery in a well-coordinated manner.

“The government’s vision to create equal opportunities for our people must take precedent, and we should never limit our ability to continue to strategically forward plan. I wish to remind you of the essence of sowing and harvesting. Sustainable development is about meticulous seed sowing and wise harvesting.”

A satement said Tuilaepa encouraged the CEOs to continue to sow excellence and professionalism in their roles.

“Your advisory support to Cabinet is crucial for their decision making. Your role is to advise your Ministers in accordance with the prescribed requirements of the law and government policies. It is equally important for you to lead the implementation of Cabinet decisions.”

“It is also your duty to keep the nation informed and respond appropriately to issues raised publicly. That is our collective responsibility as public servants in line with the principles of good governance, transparency and accountability,” Tuilaepa said.

The twelve (12) Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) who took their oath including the Attorney General are:

1. Aiono Professor Dr. Alec Ekeroma

Vice Chancellor - National University of Samoa (NUS)

2. Faamatuainu Lenata'i Sala Suifua

CEO - Samoa Tourism Authority (STA)

3. Faumui Iese Toimoana

CEO - Electric Power Corporation (EPC)

4. Frances Debra Brown-Reupena

CEO - Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE)

5. Gisa Fuatai Purcell

CEO - Office of the Regulator (OOTR)

6. Heseti Sione - Vaai

CEO - Samoa Life Assurance Corporation (SLAC)

7. Lealiifano Easter Manila - Silipa

CEO - Samoa Qualification Authority (SQA)

8. Leiataua Samuel Phineas

CEO - Samoa Shipping Corporation (SSC)

9. Moliei Vaai

CEO - Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration (MJCA)

10. Savalenoa Mareva Betham - Annandale

Attorney General (AG)

11. Sieni Tualega Voorwinden

CEO - Samoa International Finance Authority (SIFA)

12. Tiatia Graeme Tualaulelei

CEO - Legislative Assembly of Samoa (LA)

