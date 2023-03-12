Samoa Government considers COLA for public servants

Fiame also announced that the Government is looking at reviewing the minimum wage reports Savali newspaper.

The initiative by the Government is part and parcel of a wide range of financial reforms to help residents and families purchase power and to tackle the rising inflation and costs of living associated to the post Covid-19 era.

And to that effect, the Prime Minister acknowledged that both the Public Service Salary Reclassification and Minimum Wage issues resurfaced earlier this year during the annual review between Government, the private sector and the International Monetary Fund.

“Our residents income power is one of the founding policies of this government and increasing wages like before boils down to affordability and whether government coffers can sustain a wage increase to help with the cost of living as a result of post Covid-19 recovery period,” reassures Fiame.

“Anything can happen before the end of this financial year, (June 30th 2023),” hinted the Prime Minister without elaborating.

Samoa’s minimum wage of $3 tala an hour was last readjusted in January 2020. And Government has since been haunted by political arch rivals and none-government organizations to increase the minimum income power.

However, one of the main setbacks is the affordability and adverse impact of any dramatic minimum increase of wages on the private sector and businesses. Government last implemented a COLA initiative in 2019.

Photo file Caption: Samoa Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Matafa