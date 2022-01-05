Samoa Government declares week of prayer and fasting

The programme which began on Sunday, is the first official national event of the year.

The week of fasting and prayer is set to herald the dawn of a new year and to seek God’s protection upon Samoa over the next 12 months.

Announcing the significance of the programme, Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said, “I am happy to announce that our week of prayer and fasting will begin on Sunday, 2nd January until the 7th of January, 2022,” she said.

“2022 will mark the 60th year since we became an independent State.”

“It will also be a year for recovery, a year for inclusiveness and a year for resurgence.

“It will be a time when we can gradually restore our daily lives, narrow disparities and recover the economy.”

This year marks over 30 years since the Samoa Government initiated the annual week of prayers and fasting.