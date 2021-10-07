Samoa Government ditches partly built market in Apia

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said Cabinet has finalised the decision to return the market to its original site at Savalalo which her government feels is the best location and closer to the bus depot.

She said her government is in discussion with the New Zealand government to help to rebuild the market at Savalalo and it will assess what to do with the Sogi site.

Fiame said the project has already cost more than 2 million tala since construction started last year under the former Human Rights Protection Party government.

Their decision to build at Sogi displaced many families and relocated them further inland.

At least one family has held out against moving and they remain there despite multiple court orders for them to move.

