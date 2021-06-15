Samoa Government has restricted public gathering at the Faleolo Airport

The reminder was issued during a press conference by the Disaster Advisory Committee of the National Emergency Operation Centre.

The committee’s Chairman Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo expressed concerns about the public gathering at the airport on flight days to see off families and friends.

Ahead of every repatriation flight week, the NEOC issues a Public Notice reminding the general public that access to all COVID-19 Quarantine sites is strictly prohibited as well as all people are prohibited from gathering at Airports or Wharves unless it is for permitted travel.

Agafili confirmed that the Ministry of Police will continue to regulate the access at the International Airport as well as at the wharf at Matautu.

Samoa remains at Level 1 (Yellow) and the State of Emergency Orders continue to encourage social and physical distancing as well as basic hygiene and wearing facial masks in public places.

Agafili added that the above processes have been put in place to maximize protection of the public from potential exposure. He urged the public’s understanding and continuous support in keeping Samoa safe during these trying times.

State of Emergency Order on Public Gatherings at airports states that:

• All people are prohibited from gathering at airports or wharves unless it is permitted for travel

Penalties for breaching the above SOE Orders are as follows:

• Individual – $200 (first offence) and $500 for a continuous offence

• Organization or Corporation or similar such legal entity - $5,000 for a first offence, and a fine of $7,000 for a continuous offence.