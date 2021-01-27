Samoa government looks at downsizing some Ministries

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said in a television broadcast last year that this was the intention of the Human Rights Protection Party, if it returns to power after April's general election.

Minister of Education Sports and Culture, Loau Keneti Sio this week confirmed that a review is being carried out to split the ministry which is likely to see Sports and Culture under a new ministry.

Tuilaepa revealed last year that the Constitution will be amended to increase the number of Cabinet Ministers from 13 to 15 in the next Parliament sitting.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is the other ministry that is being targeted for downsizing.

