Samoa Government moves flea market back to Savalalo

Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa told a media conference this week that Cabinet decided to return the market to a more convenient place for public transportation.

“The new administration thinks (decided) that the old location in Savalalo is more convenient for the people and it’s a much easier location for transportation of buses and vehicles,” she said.

“Hence, we’ve decided to move it back to its old location and we’ve already commenced working on making this happen.”

Fiame said the government and the selected sectors and ministries working on this project will negotiate and plan a new development to be built on the area in Sogi.

She added that the project has already cost over $2million tala since its construction last year when it was under the administration of the Human Rights Protection Party government.

Photo courtesy Talaia Mika