Samoa Government to re-evaluate RSE programmes ‘

Residents with full time jobs in the public and private sectors are working overseas as seasonal workers although the jobs are explicitly earmarked for the unemployed.

Then there are the latest allegations of ill-treatment of Samoan seasonal workers surfacing overseas in particular in Australia which is an unnecessary thorn to the Government and undermines the framework and processes in place to handle and resolve these differences on the Government to Government level and not on social media platforms, says Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa in response to Savali queries concerning the latest developments related to the RSE Seasonal Employment saga.

“There is no question that paramount to the Government is the safety of our Samoan citizens working overseas as seasonal workers,” she reassured. “And Government will not hesitate to address and response to any incident of mistreatment of Samoan citizens.”

However, she noted that in the case of the recent incidents in Australia, she advices Samoa’s diaspora residing in Down Under to respect the government protocols which are there for the best interest of Samoan citizens including seasonal workers.

She urged the Samoan diaspora that there are Government representatives in New Zealand and Australia looking into the issues raised by the seasonal workers; adding that the seasonal worker scheme was initiated after lengthy and detailed dialogues between Government’s and so when issues arise it's regarded as “sensitive matters” on the Government level.

Fiame also urged Samoans fortunate to be hired as seasonal employees to follow the protocols in place when they encounter issues to address it with their representatives in those Country's to ensure the issues are resolved.

“Government is not letting these allegations fly by and we are looking into the real issues behind the issues,” the Prime Minister reiterated.

As for the granting seasonal jobs to residents with full time jobs including public servants, Prime Minister Fiame says that clearly the seasonal employment objectives to award the jobs to the unemployed are exploited.

These incidents coupled by the astronomical increases in the number of Samoans hired as seasonal workers is more than enough reason for Government to re-evaluate the merits and benefits of the employment schemes.

As of this month, close to 3,000 Samoans are employed in Australia through the Pacific Labour Mobility Programme which provides three year contracts complemented by Australia’s Seasonal Employment platform which grants up to 7 months working opportunities in Down Under.

New Zealand’s Recognised Seasonal Employees Scheme accounts for over 3,000 from 600 when Samoa joined the Pacific Seasonal Employment family in the early 1990’s.

After reviewing the latest issues the Prime Minister and Cabinet have come to the conclusion that in the interest and integrity of the seasonal employment scheme a re-evaluation is warranted.

Cabinet has approved the trips till the end of March to transport seasonal worker abroad with the fate of future seasonal employment opportunities abroad in the hands of Prime Minister Fiame and her Cabinet.

Photo: Savali Caption: Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa