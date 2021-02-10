Samoa Government receives $300,000 as dividend payment from gambling regulator

The cheque was handed over Tuesday on behalf of the GCA by Director, Rev.Uta Muaulu.

In accepting the cheque, the Minister acknowledged the commitment by the Board and Management of the GCA and complimented their hard work, which is also reflected in the Authority’s financial position as well as its support and compliance with Governments’ dividend policy.

A statement said it is the first installment towards a total dividend of $984,859.65 which the Gambling Authority plans deliver in full by July 2021.

The GCA was established by the Government in 2010 and it is the gambling сontrol and supervisory authority in Samoa.

Photo supplied Government Media Caption: Minister for Public Enterprises Lautafi Fio Selafi Purcell receives dividend payment GCA by Director, Rev.Uta Muaulu.