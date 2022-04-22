Samoa Govt amends quarantine exemptions

There are seven bodies in the Tupua Tamasese Meaole hospital morgue and efforts to secure the services of forensic pathologists from overseas have been thwarted by the quarantine requirement.

The state of emergency now stipulates that these specialists will only need Cabinet approval, though they must be fully vaccinated, comply with other health requirements and leave Samoa when the post-mortems are done.

Samoa has not had a qualified pathologist for some time, relying instead on pathologists from New Zealand and Australia.

A team from China arrived in April 2021 and were quarantined for 14 days and left when their work was completed.

The seven bodies awaiting post mortems at TTM hospital morgue are mostly connected with homicide cases.

The Ministry of Health has not indicated if they have secured the services of a pathologist or when they are expected to arrive.