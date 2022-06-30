Samoa govt close to ending Boeing 737-800 aircraft contract

Minister of Public Enterprises Leatinu'u Wayne So'oialo has told Parliament that negotiations with Fly Aircraft Holdings Eighteen Limited are close to ending and estimated that 90 percent of public funds will be saved from returning the aircraft.

He said it was originally predicted that 160 million tālā would be lost by cancelling the lease.

Leatinu'u said the government hopes to restructure the national airline to ensure it makes a profit, instead of accumulating debts that will place a further burden on the country.