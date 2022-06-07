 

Samoa govt criticises four different versions of the controversial Lands and Title bills

BY: Loop Pacific
12:49, June 7, 2022
Samoa's Associate Minister of Works Transport and Infrastructure said four different versions of the controversial Lands and Title bills cannot be put down to typing errors.

Niuava Eti Malolo made this statement to parliament during deliberation on a report on the different copies of the bills that seek to revamp the judiciary.

Niuava blamed the former Minister of the Office of the Legislative Assembly, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, for the oversight that led to the different copies.

He said if the bills had gone through the normal procedures the "changes" would have been flagged.

MP Peseta Vaifou claimed that since the bills were passed near the end of the parliamentary term and there wasn't enough time to bring changes back to parliament.

But Niuava asked why the previous Government had rushed the bills.

He called it reckless, and a lack of accountability to parliament.

 

Photo file RNZ Pacific  Caption: Samoa Parliament

     

