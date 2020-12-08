Samoa Govt faces legal action over helicopter auction

The Australian Red Balloon helicopter company has filed the action - for damage allegedly caused by the unlawful seizure and sale of the helicopter - against the ministry.

The claim is set for re-mention next Monday after a strike out motion by the attorney general against the matter was denied.

Red Balloon's helicopter was brought to Samoa by a third party in 2016 and hired for the filming of the Survivor TV series without the knowledge of the plaintiff.

The third party established a business under the name of Samoa Helicopter Limited but is accused of then absconding with money from the hire of the aircraft.

The Ministry of Customs and Revenue stopped the re-export of the helicopter to Australia because of non-payment of taxes.

The ministry sold the aircraft in an auction where a local businessman bought it at a cost of around $US55,000.