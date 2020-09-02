Samoa Govt takes back allocated budget for Human Rights Protection Party

The $200,000 tala allocation has been reabsorbed back into the government budget to assist the country in its COVID-19 response.

A press release issued by the Cabinet Press Secretariat states this was approved in a Cabinet directive FK (20)30 on 29 July 2020.

According to the release, members of the HRPP met immediately after the 2020-2021 budget was approved, and unanimously decided not to take the parliamentary allocation due to them under Legislative Assembly allocations for recognised political parties.

“Being very mindful of government’s tireless efforts to keep Samoa COVID free, the HRPP caucus had decided to keep the allocation in the budget to assist with national efforts to safeguard Samoa from the virus”.

Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet CEO, Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo confirmed that Cabinet passed the decision.

Tomaimano, who is also the Secretary to the Cabinet, said the decision to reprioritise the said allocation is a Cabinet Directive and it has been executed accordingly.

The annual allocation is distributed to registered political parties recognised in Parliament as required under House Standing Orders. A Political Party is mandated have no less than eight members of Parliament to be recognised in the House, and to qualify for this allocation.

“This funding was introduced 30 years ago by the late Prime Minister – Hon. Tofilau Eti Alesana. It was designed to assist political parties to perform and conduct their prescribed duties and responsibilities in compliance with good governance principles and to prevent any likely occurrence of malpractice,” said Tomaimano.