Samoa has 1 death, 362 new Covid cases

The Ministry of Health has declined to comment further on the case out of respect for the family.

The ministry also recorded 362 new community cases in the same reporting period.

Fifteen cases are in managed isolation and four are critical cases in ICU at the Moto’otua Hospital.

According to the ministry, 120 cases were discharged in the two days.

A total of 45,696 Rapid antigen tests were carried out as well.

Members of the public have been reminded to remain vigilant and take heed of public health advice to wear face masks, keep to the 2 meter social distancing in public places, stay home and isolate if you are feeling unwell and practice safe personal hygiene at all times.

“The public is again urged to get vaccinated as vaccination remains the best defense against Covid-19 pandemic. Keeping our families and loved ones safe is everyone’s responsibility,” the ministry said in its latest Covid-19 advisory.