Samoa has 128 new Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the cases were recorded from 2pm Wednesday 1 June to 2pm Friday 3 June 2022.

The latest report was distributed to the media at around 10pm on Sunday.

During that reporting period a total of 10 patients are said to be in managed isolation at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole National Hospital.

There has been no admissions at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit at Moto’otua.

“Members of the public are reminded to continue to take heed of public health advice such as wearing facial masks, maintaining social distance, and washing of hands to maintain good personal hygiene and to contain the spread of the virus and prevent new infections. Our COVID-19 vaccinations continue at all hospitals in the country,”the ministry said.

“Vaccination remains our best defence against the virus. The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility.”

Health officials have also administered a total of 124,473 rapid antigen tests (RATs) nationwide up until Friday 3 June 2022.