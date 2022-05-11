Samoa has 3 new Covid 19- related deaths, vaccinations continue

The cases include a 36-year-old, a 94-year-old and an 82-year-old.

All three persons were reported to have all developed pneumonia due to Covid-19 and none of them were vaccinated.

The death toll has risen to 23 and a majority of the deceased are the elderly.

In a press conference, the National Emergency Operations Committee said up to Sunday last week, 1,114 new positive cases were recorded with 11,045 positive cases altogether since March 18.

This tally includes positive cases reported from flights.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Health, Tagaloa Dr. Robert Thompsen said there are currently no patients in the ICU.

However, there are five patients in the managed isolation ward.

“It’s been three weeks since there hasn’t been a major change with our Covid-19 status, it wasn’t going up nor down but a straight line but it’s still hard to predict when the virus will peak,’’ he added.

According to Tagaloa, the average positive cases on a daily basis is 115 and majority of them are in the youth age group.

The vaccination roll-out in communities in all four islands has ended.

Vaccinations were administered to those 5-years-old and over for their first and second doses, as well as booster doses.

Vaccinations are still open for the eligible members of the population who haven’t completed their vaccinations in hospitals and private clinics.

Booster doses will also be available by the end of the month for the age group of 16-17 years.

